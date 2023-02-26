Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl fell into a 30 feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Sunday, an official said. The incident took place at Bijabar in the Chhatarpur district. The girl has been identified as Nainti Vishwakarma. On receiving the information, the NDRF team and the top officials of the district reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

According to sources, the child's father Ravi Vishwakarma and her mother Rohani were watching the girl from the field. When they were engrossed in work, the child walked away from them. After some time, the parents heard their child screaming. The parents, along with the locals gathered, and informed the local authorities.

On receiving the information, Chhatarpur SP Sachin Sharma and Collector Sandeep JR reached the spot and are monitoring the situation. Efforts are being made to rescue the girl as soon as possible. Provisions have been made for oxygen supply in the borewell and a tunnel is being dug parallel to the borewell, police sources said. The rescue operation is underway, police sources said.

Earlier, a few months ago, a five-year-old child identified as Jitendra Yadav fell into an open borewell in Narayanpura village of Chhatarpur district. Jitendra was rescued after a lot of effort. Collector Sandeep JR had given strict orders that if any borewell will found open, then a case of 304 A, which is culpable homicide, will be registered against the Patwari of the area concerned and the one, who dug the borewell.