Bhind (MP): Three members of a family were shot dead at Pachera village in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday afternoon due to enmity caused by last year's panchayat poll results, a police official said.

The incident occurred under Mehgaon police station limits and the deceased were identified as Hakim Prasad Tyagi (55), his nephew Golu aka Mahesh Tyagi (22) and Pinku Tyagi (35), Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh said. Sixteen people have been booked for murder, the SP said.

According to reports, in the recently-held panchayat elections, deceased Hakim, Golu and Pinku defeated the candidates of former sarpanch Nishant Tyagi, which caused enmity between both sides. On Sunday, when the trio was heading towards their farms, Nishant Tyagi and his half-a-dozen family members opened fire at them leaving them badly injured. "According to complainant Manoj Tyagi, the murders were a fallout of an enmity based on the panchayat polls," the SP said.

Also read: 92-yr-old woman raped in MP's Shahdol continues to remain critical

Meanwhile, kin of the deceased staged a protest and ransacked Mehgaon hospital where the three were declared dead from bullet injuries, police officials said. "We are looking into the matter, and the accused are currently absconding. We launched a man-hunt to nab the accused and necessary action will be taken," the SP said.