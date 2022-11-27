Khandwa (MP): Three staffers of the Madhya Pradesh forest department were killed while another person was injured on Sunday when their car rammed into a tree in Khandwa district, officials said.

The incident occurred near Kumtha village under the Piplod police station limits, about 40 km from the Khandwa district headquarters, in the afternoon, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh. Three employees of the Forest Department were killed while the driver of the car was injured, he said.

Chief Conservator of Forest, RK Rai, said the deceased included a forest ranger and two guards.

"The incident occurred when the Forest staffers were travelling in the car to take action against an encroachment in the Navra range of Nepanagar. The incident occurred when their vehicle hit a tree in a bid to save a cow," he added.