Mahoba: A class II student was allegedly thrashed by a government school teacher for touching a chair in Madhya Pradesh's Mahoba district. The victim student was undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Taking cognizance of the incident Basic Education Officer ordered a probe and assured departmental action against the accused teacher.

Seven-year-old Suresh Singh Shriwas, son of Amar Singh Shriwas, a resident of Salua village of Kharela police station area, studies in a primary school in the village. On Thursday, I-cards were being distributed in the schools when Suresh put his hands on a chair over which he was allegedly thrashed by a teacher.

While talking to the media on Monday, Anita Devi, mother of Suresh, alleged that "A teacher thrashed my boy, for two days he didn't tell me but when he felt swelling and pain he told me about getting thrashed by his school teacher. When I approached the accused teacher and asked for treatment he took us to Charkhari Hospital where my child was given some medicine. But later his eyes also swelled up after which I took him to Mahoba government hospital."

However, she didn't confirm any casteist angle in the incident "I don't know the exact reason behind thrashing, whether it has some caste angle, a mistake or is it intentional.", said the woman accompanied by her victim child. Basic Education Officer Ajay Kumar Mishra said, "The matter has come to my notice and the strictest action will be taken against the teacher. I have asked Block Education Officer to probe the matter and then legal and departmental action will also be taken. Propper treatment will be provided to the child and I will meet him in the district hospital."