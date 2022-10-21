Chhindwara: In a shocking incident, a teacher at a government secondary school beat up students for wearing tilak in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Wednesday. Following the incident, the teacher was transferred by the local education department authorities.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning at Ghorad Secondary School where students reached the school wearing tilak. The teacher Omprakash Dhoke, who was agitated with the act, beat up students, the latter alleged. The students said that during the beating, the teacher was also angry about why bhajans are being played in a loud voice in the village temple.

After the assault, the students complained about the teacher to the Bichchua Development Block Education Officer. Acting on the students' complaint, the BEO removed the teacher from Ghorad School and posted him at Amazhirikala School. BEO of Bichchua Ramesh Ganjre said that further action would be taken in this regard as the matter has also been brought to the notice of the Khamarpani police.