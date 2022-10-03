Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Swami Purushottamanand, who came out of 72-hour samadhi(penance), will now be called Mahant Purushottamanand after this austerity. Mahant Purushottamanand is hale and healthy after staying in the same posture for three days. He said that Maa Durga remained with him throughout this period.

Describing his experience during this period, he said, "Maa Durga loved him like a child. Holding my finger, she helped me to see the other world, that experience was supernatural." Mahant Purushottamanand Maharaj came out after completing his penance sitting at a depth of seven feet, he would now take a living samadhi for 84 hours and then 108 hours with a new determination.

Mahant Purushottamanand Maharaj while talking to ETV Bharat said that the experience of Samadhi for three days was supernatural. He said, "In this journey from darkness to light, Maa held my hand the whole time, and caressed me like a child. The boon of being immortal is impossible, but my mother has blessed me with a long life."

He also said, "I took this samadhi to bring the youth who has gone astray on the right path. With the blessings from my mother, now I am again in the midst of the public and will work for the welfare of the people and of India."