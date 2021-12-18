Gwalior: The Supreme Court while ruling on the Special Leave Petition (SLP) has disposed the commission which was constituted to investigate 271 nursing colleges. The Supreme Court said that a new committee should be formed to investigate the matter.

The new members of the committee will have information about the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Educational Institution Recognition Rules 2018.

The High Court will form new committee to investigate the nursing colleges. It will investigate the number of beds in each college, staff strength and the shortcomings.

Advocate Umesh Bohre has filed a petition saying that more than half of the nursing colleges are running only on paper and in one room. There are no perfect arrangements for students to study.

He had raised the issue of operation of nursing colleges in Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia in an illegal manner and demanded an inquiry into all the colleges.

The director of Madhya Pradesh Nursing Counsel Bhopal said, "the 271 nursing colleges run as per rules."

Earlier, the High Court on August 25 had constituted a commission to investigate these colleges but against this order, the Private Nursing Association filed an SLP in the Supreme Court, and they said that the people involved in the investigation do not have information about the colleges. Therefore again the Supreme Court has ordered the High Court to constitute the team.

