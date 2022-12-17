Haunted school, students cry and scream in a fit of hysteria

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, students of Jhinkabijuri Government High School, Biltikuri in the Shahdol district of the state were seen shouting, crying and screaming for no reason. The school authorities were left baffled over this incident of mass hysteria. Teachers, as well as parents, were confused as the students, were seen screaming and crying.

Several students, mostly girls were seen rolling on the ground, screaming and behaving abnormally. The students were then taken to the hospital. The priest was called to exorcise the ghost in the hospital after which the students stopped this unusual behaviour. Anand Rai Sinha, Assistant Commissioner of the Tribal Development Department, said, "Soon after receiving the information, Block Education Officer (BEO) was sent to the spot. The students need to be taken to a psychiatrist. Instructions have been given to teach students on the premises of the middle school adjacent to Jhinkabijuri Government High School."

Dr Bhupendra Singh of Jhinkabijuri Health Centre, says "This type of problem is being seen only in girls of 15-16 years of age. Their blood tests have been conducted and the reports are normal. The health department is trying to find the reason behind this unusual behaviour of students."