Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shivraj Singh government has decided in the cabinet to make the land of Karera forest-free recently. Its proposal will be prepared and sent to the Central government for approval. The process of denotifying the land will begin after approval from the Centre. Now, preparations are being made to take 631 square kilometers of the land of two wildlife sanctuaries of the state out of the forest.

Wildlife expert Sudesh Waghmare said, "The specialty of both Son Chiriya and Kharmor birds is that they like grasslands. They live in open grasslands and lay eggs in the field itself. But these birds have almost become extinct due to human intervention and reduced grasslands Despite spending crores for the protection and growth of their offspring."

631 square kilometers of land includes 331 square kilometers of Sardarpur in the Dhar district, Sailana in the Ratlam district, and about 300 square kilometers of Karaira in Ghatigaon and Shivpuri. Even after all efforts for conservation and genealogy, the number of these two birds could not be increased. Son Chiraiya and Kharmor have been kept in the category of rare and endangered birds.

202 square kilometer revenue area in Karera Sanctuary for the protection of Son Chiraya and 398.92 square kilometer area for Ghatigaon Hukna Bird Sanctuary was notified, but even after all efforts, Son Chiraiya was not seen here. Similarly, 342 square kilometers of land were preserved for Kharmon in Sailana of Ratlam and Sardarpur in Dhar district, for Kharmor. The government also launched a scheme 'Kharmor Batao, Rs 500 Pao", but this bird has not been seen for the last ten years.