Bhopal: Quoting Chanakya BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday said that a son born of a foreign woman can never be a patriot adding that Rahul Gandhi has proved it to be absolutely correct. Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Thakur also said that they agree that Rahul is not from India. "We know you are not from India. "Chanyakka said that a son born of a foreign woman can never be a patriot" and Rahul Gandhi has proved it right," said Thakur.

Lashing out at the former Congress chief over his comments in UK on the political situation in India, Thakur accused him of insulting the country and the very people who elected him. She further alleged that Congress ruled the county for several decades, Rahul, while speaking in foreign countries is alleging that he is not being allowed to speak in the Parliament.

"The people of India elected you. You have been in power for a long time and hollowed the country. But now in sitting in foreign countries you are saying that you are not being allowed to speak in Parliament. Nothing can be more shameful," said Thakur.

Condemning Rahul's remarks, the BJP MP said that he should not be allowed to do politics in the country and should be thrown out of India. "I condemn Rahul Gandhi for his remarks. He should not be allowed to do politics in the country and should be thrown out," she added.

Taking a swipe at the grand old party, Thakur accused it of not letting the Parliament properly because if it does then more work will be done and Congress will cease to exist. "The Parliament is working well. But Congress is not allowing the Parliament to function properly. They think that if the Parliament functions properly, more work will be done and if that happens they will cease to exist," said Thakur.

"Not only are they on the verge of becoming non-existent but they have also lost their wits. You are insulting people who have elected you and insulting the country," she added.