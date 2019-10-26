Gwalior: Coinciding with the celebration of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, devotees celebrates Bandi Chhor Diwas, an important celebration in the Sikh community.

'Bandi Chhor Divas' literally translates to 'Prisoner Release Day' which falls on October 26 this year.

Sikhs commemorate this day as the day of liberation for their sixth Guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib along with 52 Hindu political prisoners detained during the reign of Mughal Emperor Jahangir.

According to Sikh history, on this day, Guru Hargobind Ji was released from prison by the Mughal Emperor Jahangir, who freed 52 other Hindu kings with him.

It is said that as the Sikh community was flourishing in Jahangir's regime, and Jahangir in order to prevent it from spreading, captured Guru Hargobind Sahib and sent him jail where already 52 Hindu kings were wrongly imprisoned.

As soon as he captivated Guru Hargobind, Jahangir fell ill and after various remedies, it was still uncurable.

A noted Sufi saint suggested Jahangir to free the Guru from jail if he wants to be cured. He told him that since he has captured a true Guru, and to cure this he must release him from prison.

As suggested by Sufi saint, Jahangir instructed his subordinates to release the Guru Hargobind Sahib.

Guru Hargobind refused to leave jail and delaying his own release while insisting on the release of other 52 kings who were also wrongly imprisoned.

When Jahangir got to know about Guru's condition, he initially refused, then the saint reminded the Emperor that Guru Hargobind Sahib had saved his life that he relented, he agreed with a condition.

He said that in order to be released from the jail, each king must be holding on the Guru's Chola' Kurta' as he walks out of the jail.

The emperor was pleased with himself because he was sure that a mere handful would be able to fulfil this condition and the rest of the kings will stay.

Unbeknownst to him, however, Guru Hargobind analysed this cunningness of Jahangir and ordered his tailor make a special Chola 'Kurta' with 52 panels attached to it.

The 52 kings released from the jail each grasped a panel of Guru Hargobind Kurta.

From this time on, Guru Hargobind was known as Bandi (prison) Chhor (liberator), and the day of liberation is celebrated as Bandi Chhor Divas (day).

This place is visited by lakhs of people of Sikh community and they offer Aardas.

Gwalior's "Gurudwara Shri Data Bandi Chhor Shahib" is one of the main religious places to offer 'Aardas' by Sikhs.

Guru Hargobind Sahib released all kings along with him in the auspicious Kartik Amavasya that is Diwali, from that time Sikh community started celebrating "Bandi Chhor Diwas alongside Diwali.

