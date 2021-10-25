Bhopal: Member of Parliament from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday stated that the further shooting of the "Ashram web series" will not take place in Madhya Pradesh. Her statement came after a controversy over the shooting of Ashram-3. Pragya also met saints and sages of the state and asked them not to allow the shooting of the web series. She said she will discuss the matter with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as well.

Firebrand saffron leader warned that anyone who insults Sanatan Dharma will not be spared. She further said that the shooting of web series or films based on saints will be allowed in the state only after approval by the saint committee.

Supporting the ruckus by Bajrang Dal workers on the sets, Singh said, "The BJP workers are not goons. The sentiments of the workers and devotees have been hurt since the name of the ashram is being maligned. BJP people live for the country and die for the country."

Echoing her, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has also expressed displeasure about the web series.

Meanwhile, many actors associated with theatre and films believe that Prakash Jha should change the name of the film keeping in mind the sentiments of Hindus.

Senior theatre artist and film actor Sanjay Mehta said, "Prakash Jha should change the name of the film keeping in mind the sentiments of Hindus. Even before this, Prakash Jha has created controversy with many films in a row. In such a situation, it would be better to change the name of the film."

At the same time, the director of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Bhootnath, Vivek Sharma said that Hinduism should not be made fun of.

Vivek said, "the director should make the film but should desist from making fun of religion. There is no need for filmmakers to make nonsensical comments against Hinduism. I am also a filmmaker, but I don't comment about other religions. Some directors make films only to make fun of Hinduism. They do it intentionally. Because negativity is the biggest publicity.

Senior theatre artist KG Trivedi said that the Madhya Pradesh government is doing better in terms of filmmaking, but such controversies will malign the image of both the film and the artist.

