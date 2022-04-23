New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to brief him about various initiatives of his government, with the two leaders also discussing a host of other issues. Following the meeting, Chouhan termed Modi a "man of ideas" and said the prime minister's suggestions will be implemented in the state.

The issue of wheat export, whose prospects have opened up for India in a big way with its price rising in the international market due to the Russia-Ukraine war, also figured in their discussion. Chouhan noted that 2.4 lakh tonnes of wheat has been exported from Madhya Pradesh so far and much more is expected in the coming weeks. The Madhya Pradesh chief minister informed Modi about the promotion of the production of oilseeds and cash crops in the state so that foreign exchange can be saved by reducing their import.

He told reporters that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held in Indore next year and the state's Investors' Summit will be timed accordingly on January 7 and 8 instead of the usual November 4, 5 and 6. In a tweet, Modi said, "Met MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who discussed the good governance initiatives of the MP government and how their transformative schemes are bringing a positive change in people's lives." Chouhan apprised Modi about the progress of the 'Amrit Sarovar' scheme, which targets building or rejuvenating 75 water bodies in every district of the country and said 3,800 such lakes will be constructed in the state with public participation.

On August 15, the flag hoisting will also be done near these lakes, the chief minister said. Chouhan said he invited Modi to inaugurate the new corridor of the famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain and also unveil his government's start-up policy in May, to which the prime minister agreed.

