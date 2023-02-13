Sagar: Shiv Sena workers issued a warning to those couples, who are planning to celebrate Valentine's Day in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. Shiv Sena performed 'Dand Puja' at Phelwan Baba temple to protest against Valentine's Day. Mustard oils are rubbed on sticks and puja was performed under the supervision of Shiv Sena's Deputy State Chief Pappu Tiwari.

Speaking to the media, Pappu Tiwari said, "We do not consider Valentine's Day as our festival. Hence, there there is no need to celebrate it in our country. Therefore, to teach a lesson to those couples who are celebrating Valentine's Day, we have oiled the sticks and if the couples were seen doing obscene acts in public, then we will not spare them."

Additional SP Vikram Singh Kushwaha said, "Many organisations have issued warnings regarding Valentine's Day. Police have also made preparations for the day. Police in casual dresses will be stationed at such places where nuisance or obscenity-like situations may arise in the name of Valentine's Day."

Also read: Valentines Week 2023: Take a look at different types of kisses and their meanings on Kiss Day 2023

"Police will also be deployed at all the restaurants and hotels in the city. As far as the warning of Shiv Sena and other organisations is concerned, it will focus on maintaining the law and order. Neither obscenity will be spread in the name of Valentine's Day nor peace will be allowed to be disturbed in the name of protest," he said. Valentine's Day, also called St Valentine's Day, is celebrated on February 14 every year. On this day, couples express their affection towards each other by exchanging greetings and gifts.