14 die, 50 injured as truck hits buses at MP's Sidhi

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) : At least 14 people died and nearly 50 others were injured when a truck went out of control and hit two standing buses in Sidhi of Madhya Pradesh. The accident took place near the Mohania tunnel on the Rewa-Satna border at around 9 pm. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the spot and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospitals for immediate treatment. The buses were carrying passengers on their return from an event addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources said. One bus overturned under the impact of the collision, the police said. The condition of 9 out of the 45 injured is said to be serious. Top police officers including the Rewa commissioner have reached the spot.

Relief and rescue work is going on. The passengers attended the Kol Mahakumbh addressed by Amit Shah in Satna and were on their return journey, sources said. Officials said a tyre of the truck burst leading to the tragic accident. Eyewitnesses said that the speeding truck hit the buses from behind with a lot of force. Under the impact of this, one of the buses overturned and fell into a roadside ditch.

The buses stopped at the spot for the passengers to get food packets arranged by the tour organisers. CM Chouhan ordered the officials to take up all necessary relief works besides giving good medical treatment to the injured. Most of the injured were shifted to the Rewa Medical College and Sidhi District Hospital. Sidhi District Collector Saket Malviya reached the spot.

Former Chief Minister Kamalnath in a tweet condoled the death of passengers and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He demanded Rs. 50 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to the injured persons.