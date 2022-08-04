Bhopal : The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has recovered Rs 85 lakh cash and documents related to other properties worth several crores from the house of a state government employee during a raid. EOW's raid was resumed after the accused Hero Keswani, an upper divisional clerk in the medical education department of the state government, was discharged from the hospital late on Wednesday.

Keswani had attempted suicide by consuming floor-cleaning poison on Wednesday after seeing the EOW team at the door of his house. He was admitted to Bhopal's Hamidia hospital for treatment, which had prompted the EOW to suspend the raid. After Keswani was discharged from the hospital, the raid was resumed late on Wednesday. According to EOW sources, searches revealed assets worth more than 300 per cent disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raid was conducted at Keswani's bungalow located in the Bairagarh area in Bhopal. It also revealed that he had invested in several properties in the area. Keswani's role was already under scanner in connection with EOW's ongoing investigation into a case of alleged financial irregularities against renowned charitable trust - Jeev Seva Sansthaan at Bhopal. The office-bearers of the trust have already been summoned for questioning.--IANS