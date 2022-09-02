Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Seven employees of a wire product factory allegedly consumed some poisonous substance in the Pardeshipura area on September 01 in protest against not being paid salary by the factory owner.

According to Pardeshipura police station sub-inspector (SI) Ajay Singh Kushwaha, all of them consumed an unknown poisonous substance and were rushed to the government-run MY Hospital, where their condition is now said to be out of danger.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that they hadn’t received their income in two months and had ingested toxic substances after being relocated. The situation will be more clear after following their statement and action will be taken accordingly, Kushwaha said.

Anil Nigam, an employee at the factory said he ate poison because of difficulties in managing expenses without his salary. “Two days earlier, my employer sacked seven workers. Due to trouble in running home without money, I ate poison in front of the factory,” he added.