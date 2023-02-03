Indore: The Supreme Court granted conditional bail to professor Mojiz Baig on Friday after putting conditions over the controversial content book found in the library of Law College in Indore. There shall be interim protection against the petitioner, subject to him diligently participating in the investigation if required, the bench said. Professor Mojiz Baig had submitted an application regarding his bail in the Supreme Court, on which the Supreme Court has given conditional bail to the professor after hearing the arguments.

A case under various sections was registered against the college professor, the author of the book, and the principal, along with the distributor, after the book was found in the library of college. An LLM student had lodged a complaint against it alleging that the book has false facts, is anti-national and can disturb the harmony in the country.

As soon as the case was registered, the writer absconded and after the investigation, the police arrested her from Pune but having a serious condition, she was released on notice. Earlier on December 16, 2022, the Supreme Court granted bail to Principal Enamur Rahman. The court questioned the MP government over arresting a principal for a book found in the library which was there before he even took charge.