Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a baba who wants to buy a helicopter with the alms he collects by begging for money on Paytm is making rounds on social media. Jhunjhun Baba from Sagar, who claims to own property in Indore and many other places, allegedly lost his mental sensibilities 7 years ago. He has been begging for money ever since though his family is ready to provide for him.

In the video that is going viral now, some local people can be seen talking to Jhunjhun Baba. Baba tells them that he currently lives in Rajkhedi in Makronia. When asked what he wants, he says 2-5 rupees. When told that they do not have cash, Jhunjhun baba asks them to give him the money through Paytm. He also gives a number registered on Paytm and says that it is his son's number and he can withdraw money from it whenever he wants. He further claims to have collected around 10 to 50 lakh rupees by begging so far, with which he wants to buy a helicopter for himself.

"I am mainly a resident of Khamkuan village of Surkhi Thana and I have a property in Indore. I also have a temple in the village. I am thinking of buying a helicopter. If you help me with five-ten rupees, I will get the money, and will be able to buy a helicopter," he tells people in the video.

When Jhunjhun Baba's family was contacted to get more information about him, the family members refused to talk as they are ashamed of his antics. On the condition of anonymity, Jhunjhun Baba's mother said, "His real name is Santosh Sen and he lost his mental sensibilities 7 years ago. His business was going well. But due to an addiction to cannabis, he lost his senses and took the disguise of a Baba. Since then, he has been begging."

Santosh Sen, a resident of the Khamkuan village of Surkhi Thana of the district had come to live in the Rajkhedi area of ​​Makronia, a suburb of Sagar, about 20 years ago. As informed by some of his relatives, he had opened three shops where he used to work himself and had some boys working for him. "Everything was going well. He got his daughter married with the income from the shop and bought a plot and also built a house. But Cannabis addiction disturbed Santosh's mental state about 7 years ago," they said.

65-year-old Santosh Sen has 5 children -- three sons and two daughters. Santosh's wife does chores in other people's houses, while the elder son Hemant is taking care of the family by running a salon shop in Indore. Santosh had shown some improvement in his situation when he stayed back at home for around four years. Everyone thought he was fine now, so a few days ago his son took him to Indore.

But after reaching Indore, he started begging again, which his son opposed. Angered by this, Santosh came back to Sagar and started begging. Despite being in Sagar, he does not go home for many days. Neighbours tell that he makes a living for himself with whatever money he makes by begging and also distributes it among other people.