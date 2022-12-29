Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Country's first 'Jal Stambh' (pillar of water) was installed on the premises of Mahakal temple and it was unveiled by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat. After worshiping in the temple, Bhagwat inaugurated the 'Jal Stambh' made of silver weighing 60 kg and 13 feet high on Wednesday. This water pillar had hymns of the Vedas written all over it.

After performing the puja in the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal temple, the RSS chief participated in an event held at the temple premises, as part of the Sumangalam Sujalam Water Festival. The 'Chaturveda Parayan Maha Anusthan' which was being performed in the temple since December 5 was also concluded on Wednesday when Bhagwat unveiled the water pillar. The importance of water in the four Vedas is described in hymns written on the ‘Jal Stambh’.

This water pillar made of silver has been made by the artisans of Ujjain. It took them four weeks to complete the work. Hymns from the four Vedas have been engraved on the pillar in Sanskrit with simple translation in Hindi. The aim of installing this water pillar is to give the message of the importance of conservation of water. Water fountains have also been installed all around the pillar to make the space more attractive to devotees.