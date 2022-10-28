Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Chhattisgarh in November. State Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Party Prabal Pratap said, "Mohan Bhagwat is coming on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh. Bhagwat will attend the programme organised in Jashpur on November 14 and will participate in a programme in Ambikapur on November 15." Pratap further said, "BJP has started the preparations for Mohan Bhagwat's arrival in Jashpur. Leaders from Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are also likely to participate in the programmes organised in Jashpur and Ambikapur."

As the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections in 2023 are approaching, the political equation in the state has started heating up. Both the major parties, BJP and Congress have started their preparations for the Assembly elections. This is the second visit of Mohan Bhagwat to Chhattisgarh in the last two months, which is also being linked to the elections. Before this, Bhagwat had come to Raipur on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh in September.