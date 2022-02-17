Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A row has erupted over the naming of a smart road in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh with different religious and ethnic organisations putting up the claim to name the road after their ideologues.

There seems to be no end to the dispute over the smart 15 km long road to be built at a cost of 300 crore in the city. On Wednesday, Hindu Mahasabha put up plaques in the name of Veer Savarkar Marg at 11 places on the Smart Road. At the same time, Maratha Society has also jumped on the scene and wants to name this road after Mahadji Scindia.

Bal Khande of Maratha Society said that it is Mahabali Scindia, who had established the city of Gwalior. Earlier, 'Theme Road' and 'Rajpath Road' have also been under contention. On Wednesday, several activists of the Hindu Mahasabha arrived on the spot to put up the plaques with 'Veer Savarkar Marg' written on them even as the police remained a mute spectator.

A day earlier, Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh had said that action would be taken against whoever broke the rules. Pertinently the Gwalior Smart City building the project has said that the road will be ready by February end. The rest of the decoration work will be done between March and April.

The selection of the name of the road seems to be a challenge for the authorities as the Hindu Mahasabha, Congress, BJP, Maratha society are all in the fray.

Also read: MP: Hindu Mahasabha set to install statue of Narayan Apte, Mahatma's assassin