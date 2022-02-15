Shivpuri: Four labourers were killed and 18 others badly injured after a van carrying them overturned and fell into the Sindh river in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Tuesday.

All the labourers were from West Bengal's Kisanganj and they were being taken to a bridge construction site in Vira village in Shivpuri district, a police official said. The accident took place around 2 am near Goritila Hirapur village under Kolaras police station limits, some 25 kilometres from the district headquarters when the van driver lost control over the steering wheel resulting in the vehicle tumbling down into the Sindh river, Singh said.

The victims had reached Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) by train on Monday night. From Jhansi, they reached Padora village in Shivpuri by bus and were going to the construction site when the accident took place. Three of the dead have been identified as Hamid Mohammad Abdullah, Khul Amin and Hakim. The injured were referred to Medical College Shivpuri for treatment.

