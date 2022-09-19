Rewa gang rape case : Bulldozer demolishes the house of three arrested accused
Rewa gang rape case : Bulldozer demolishes the house of three arrested accused
Rewa (MP): Bulldozer demolishes the house of the 3 arrested accused in the Rewa gang rape case. The search is also on for the other 3 accused in the case, Meanwhile administrative is locating their assets, after which action will also be taken on their homes. This has been told by Rewa ASP Anil Sonkar on Monday. (ANI)
