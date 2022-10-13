Jabalpur: The Railway police recorded the statements of a woman accusing Congress MLAs Siddharth Kushwaha and Sunil Saraf of molesting her and misbehaving with her on board Revanchal Express on the intervening night of October 6 and 7. The woman, who was travelling with her son, alleged that Congress MLA Siddharth Kushwaha from Satna and Congress MLA Sunil Saraf from Kotma were travelling in the S1 coach of Rewanchal Express when they molested her and also misbehaved with her.

The woman had recently lodged a complaint with the Railway Police, which has registered a case. The Railway Police officer of Jabalpur, who is investigating the case, has recorded the statements of the woman and the railway staff, along with the co-travellers. Sources said the co-passengers and railway staff have confirmed that during the journey, both the Congress MLAs had molested and misbehaved with the female passenger.

It is believed that the Railway Police can take both the Congress MLAs into custody at any time. GRP's DSP Pratibha Patel said that all aspects are being closely investigated in the incident. According to the facts that have come to the fore so far, misbehaviour and molesting of the female passenger have been found, she said. Soon after the incident, MLA Sunil Sarraf was seen saying that if the woman swears by her son for the allegations, he is ready for the consequences.