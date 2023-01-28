Failing flying machines: History of recent IAF crashes
New Delhi: Two Indian Air Force fighter jets--a Sukhoi Su-30 and Mirage 2000--were involved in an accident near Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior after taking off for a routine sortie from the Gwalior air base on Saturday morning. According to sources, one of the jets crashed in the state's Morena whereas the other went down 100 km away in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. According to preliminary information, one of the three pilots, who was flying the Mirage 3000, lost his life.
India has seen its share of air tragedies since the formation of the Indian Air Force in 1932. While several of these have seen the participation of the MiG-21 aircraft, often grimly termed 'flying coffin' for the sheer number of crashes, Saturday's crash did not involve this jet. As per reports, the IAF has begun a probe to determine whether a collision between the aircraft led to the crash.
- 12-10-2022: A MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashed over the Arabian off the coast of Goa. The incident, similar to Saturday's mishap occurred when the aircraft was on a training exercise. The aircraft developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. The pilot safely ejected and did not sustain injuries, the Indian Navy said.
- 28-7-2022: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed when the MiG-21 aircraft they were flying crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The airmen killed were identified as Wing Commander M Rana and Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal. The accident occurred as the plane crashed at around 9:10 pm during a training sortie after taking off from the Utarlai airbase.
- 24-12-2021: A MiG-21 crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer during a routine sortie, killing the pilot, Wing Commander Harshit Sinha. The plane crashed near a sand-dune-filled area near the Sudasiri village under Sam Police Station limits. The crash location is situated near the Indo-Pak border. The incident was later confirmed by the IAF.
- 21-10-2021: A Mirage 2000 training aircraft of the IAF crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. "An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector. The pilot ejected safely. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF had said in a statement. Visuals from the area displayed the jet half buried in a field, with smoke billowing out of it.
- 25-08-2021: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the IAF crashed during a training mission in Rajasthan’s Barmer. The pilot, who sustained minor injuries in the process, was rushed to the hospital by locals. The crash took place in a remote area near Matsar village at around 5:30 pm.
- 20-05-2021: An IAF pilot was killed in a MiG-21 aircraft crash in Punjab’s Moga district. The pilot, who was killed in the incident, was identified as Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary. Reports cited the Moga police as saying that Choudhary had deployed a parachute, but suffered an impact in his neck while landing.
- 17-3-2021: A group captain of the IAF was killed in an accident involving a Mig-21 Bison aircraft in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. Subsequently, a court of inquiry was set up by the IAF into the incident. The crash took place as the plane was getting ready for takeoff for a combat training mission.
- 5-1-2021: A MiG 21 Bison aircraft crashed while landing in Rajasthan’s Suratgarh, in Sri Ganganagar district. "During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction. The pilot ejected safely at about 8.15 pm. There is no loss of life," the IAF confirmed.
- 1-2-2019: Two aircraft of IAF's aerobatic team Surya Kiran crashed after hitting each other in mid-air, killing a pilot and injuring two others, who ejected to safety. The mishap took place during a rehearsal for the Aero India show - a biennial air show held in Bengaluru.
- 17-3-2017: In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior when Captain Ashish Gupta was was killed in the crash while taking a combat training mission.