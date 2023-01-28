New Delhi: Two Indian Air Force fighter jets--a Sukhoi Su-30 and Mirage 2000--were involved in an accident near Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior after taking off for a routine sortie from the Gwalior air base on Saturday morning. According to sources, one of the jets crashed in the state's Morena whereas the other went down 100 km away in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. According to preliminary information, one of the three pilots, who was flying the Mirage 3000, lost his life.

India has seen its share of air tragedies since the formation of the Indian Air Force in 1932. While several of these have seen the participation of the MiG-21 aircraft, often grimly termed 'flying coffin' for the sheer number of crashes, Saturday's crash did not involve this jet. As per reports, the IAF has begun a probe to determine whether a collision between the aircraft led to the crash.