Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, during his visit to Khandwa, has said that epics Ramayana and Geeta will be included in the syllabus for Post-Graduation courses in the state. Yadav also said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will announce the youth policy for the state on January 12.

The Minister reached Khandwa on Sunday, where he met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Circuit House. Yadav also met with MLA Devendra Verma, MLA Narayan Patel, Mayor Amrita Yadav, and other senior leaders. There while talking to the media, Yadav said, "A program is going to be held on January 12, where the Chief Minister will announce a policy for the youth of the state."

The Higher Education Minister also said, "The curriculum design of Post Graduate courses is also being made which is expected to be applicable from this year. The curriculum of PG courses is also being prepared. It will also include the epics of Ramayana and Geeta and also biographies of great leaders."

