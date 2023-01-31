Morena: A case has been registered in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Tuesday after an incident saw police personnel from Rajasthan, who were travelling by the Dadar-Amritsar Express, beaten by an unruly mob at the Morena Junction station. As per preliminary reports, the dispute broke out due to disagreement on the occupation of seats, which subsequently escalated and saw fellow passengers thrashing the police on the platform.

A video of the incident, which has surfaced, shows the personnel, who have since been identified as constables from the Rajasthan police, being dragged out of the train before being beaten up by a group of close to 10 people. A case has been registered against unknown persons in the matter, and the Rajasthan police has also been informed about it, RPF officials said while speaking about the matter. The accused are being identified through the CCTV footage at the station, and action will be initiated against them, they said.

Earlier this month, two railways officials in Bihar were suspended after assaulting a passenger, who was travelling without a ticket on board the Pawan Express, which operates between Mumbai and Jaynagar in Bihar. The two ticket checkers, in a video that had gone viral, were seen tugging at the limbs of the passenger before he lost control and crashed to the ground. They subsequently were seen kicking and punching him repeatedly before being stopped by fellow passengers. The duo was identified as Gautam Kumar and Ramesh Kumar.