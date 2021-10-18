Gwalior: Workers of Kisan Sanghatana and the Communist Party staged a protest on Monday at Phulbagh terminal in Gwalior under the rail roko movement called by the farmer's organisation against the three farm laws.

The demonstrators first gathered at the Phulbagh terminal and started moving towards the railway station. Along with the protestors, the police also moved towards the station. As soon as the march reached near the tomb of Rani Lakshmi Bai, police detained them.

The security was beefed up at the railway station following a rail roko movement called by the farmers' organizations. Government Railway Police(GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF) and police force had increased patrolling at the station. A huge number of police personnel were also deployed at the Phulbagh intersection.

The demonstration called by that farmer's organisation received mixed response across the nation.

