Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark that India is extremely vulnerable and that China and Pakistan could attack India jointly by saying that Rahul was probably still living in 1962. India had suffered reverses in a border war with China in 1962.

Thakur's reaction came after Gandhi shared a video saying India is extremely vulnerable. Gandhi said this during an interaction with ex-servicemen on Sunday. In the video, Gandhi said, "China and Pakistan have become one and if a war breaks out, it will not just be with one, but with both. The country will suffer a huge setback. India is now extremely vulnerable," Gandhi said in the five-minute video."

Slamming Gandhi over this statement, Union Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi is still living in the era of 1962. You should not humiliate the Indian Army time and again." The minister further said, "Has the Congress party decided to bring down the morale of the Indian Army? Or does the party has no faith in the Indian Army?

Criticising the Congress party, Thakur said, "During the Congress rule, soldiers did not get snow boots and suit, bulletproof jackets or fighter planes." Thakur said Indian soldiers had successfully carried out surgical strikes to hit the root of terror and also given a befitting reply to aggression in Doklam. He asserted that the defence forces are strong and capable of protecting India in any situation