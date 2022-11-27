Indore: As the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' continued for the fifth day in Madhya Pradesh, locals and party workers alike were witness to an exuberant scene in Mhow near Indore. Visuals from the march displayed Rahul Gandhi riding a Royal Enfield Bullet as his followers and security personnel followed him.

Gandhi was accompanied by Rau MLA Jitendra Patwari, who joined Rahul's side as the Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh and continued on Sunday. The motorcycle moment took place after he met two animal lovers--Rajat Parashar and Sarthak--who are currently midway through a pan-India biking trip to spread animal welfare awareness alongside their four-legged companion, Marvel, a 10-month-old German Shepherd.

He also walked Marvel for a short while. "Anything is paw-sible with a dog by your side! Wearing bike goggles, riding pillion with her pet-parent Rajat Parashar on his motorbike, Marvel came all the way from Gwalior to meet @RahulGandhi and join the #BharatJodoYatra" Congress tweeted. After the short ride, Gandhi was seen disembarking, and having a short chat with Parashar. The Yatra has so far covered close to half of its designated 3,500 km total route since it started in Tamil Nadu in September. It is expected to end in January.