Bhopal : The BJP led Madhya Pradesh has decided to organise a mega event -- Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (tribal pride day), to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on November 15. President Droupadi Murmu will be the Chief Guest of the second edition of this programme which will be held in Shahdol. The state's Shahdol district has a sizeable number of tribal population.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that he has spoken to President Murmu, and "she has accepted Madhya Pradesh government's invitation to grace the occasion". "It is a matter of privilege that President Murmu will be the chief guest for Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. The people of Madhya Pradesh are ready to welcome the President on this special occasion," Chouhan said.

It would be Murmu's first visit to Madhya Pradesh after becoming the President. Madhya Pradesh has 46 recognised tribal communities and it comprises 21 per cent tribal population in the state.Murmu had earlier visited the state capital Bhopal ahead of the presidential elections in July this year. Notably, the BJP government in 2021 had organised a mega event -- Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Bhopal, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (with agency input)