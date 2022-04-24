Vidisha: BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday unanimously slammed a community, accusing it of converting Hindu girls and creating a social ruckus by attacking religious processions. Thakur, who is also a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent body of the BJP, alleged that attacks were being carried out on Hindus for merely performing their own religious practices and taking out processions.

"Hindu girls are picked up and taken away, sometimes converted, even married off. The entire society is supporting this. We talk about temples, they attack us. We take out processions, they attack us. They already have a country based on religion, why do they not go there?" she further asserted.

The MP also slammed the sale and consumption of alcohol, saying it leads to families being destroyed. "I am 100 percent in support of this. Alcohol destroys families, it kills people. It is not as if a government employee or a common man does not drink. If it is freely available, then everyone will drink. This should not be the case. There should definitely be a ban on alcohol," she said.