Indore: A palmist has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman on the pretext of reading her palm in Indore. The accused has been identified as Rashid, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

"A woman approached Rashid to know her future due to family problems. Rashid holding the woman's hand started resorting to obscene acts. When she objected and raised an alarm, he threatened to defame her along with her family and continued with the obscene acts," Indore DCP, Dharmendra Singh Bhadauriya said.

After returning home, the woman narrated her ordeal to her family and lodged a complaint at the Banganga police station. "A case has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody. Further action will be taken as per law," the DCP said.