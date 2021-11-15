Bhopal: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rani Kamlapati Station, the first ISO certified railway station in the country today. The station, that is designed on the lines of the famous Heidelberg railway station in Germany, previously known as Habibganj station. The name was changed on November 13 as per a gazette notification by the central government.

The passengers can now start booking tickets for Rani Kamalapati Railway Station.

Parking has been arranged in the station for about 300 cars, more than 800 two-wheelers, rickshaws, taxis and buses. A separate line has been made for the drop off zone in the parking lot. There is a footpath for the ease of pedestrians.

There is also a modern restaurant at Rani Kamalapati station. A cafeteria facility has been made on the food court for the passengers. In the coming days, the facility of cosmetic centre spa and salon will also be available soon. There will be a toy train for the entertainment of the children.

Passengers can easily reach the station via escalators and lifts. The entry from platform number one will be from the gleaming dome with glass. All five platforms are connected to the air concourse through escalators. About 1,500 passengers will be able to pass under the Habibganj subway simultaneously, two such subways have been built in the station. From the AC waiting room to the retiring room and the dormitory, a VIP lounge has also been built.

Kamlapati station has separate counters for taking platform tickets and unreserved tickets. The station will also be connected to the metro station being built through the bridge.

Facilities have been provided for the differently-abled passengers in the station like ramps instead of stairs and wheelchairs has been arranged as well.

The new building of Kamalapati Railway Station has a solar plant that can generate electricity up to 660 kilowatts. A good arrangement of ventilation has also been made in the building. The total power demand of the station is 950 MW. All the lights installed are LED, fans with a five-star rating have been installed.

On July 14, 2016, under the PPP i.e. Public-Private Partnership (PPP), the Railways had awarded the contract to modernise the station which was built in 1979. After about 5 years, in July 2021, the modern station was ready. The station is also the headquarters of India's first certified train Shaan-e-Bhopal Express, where many big trains have stoppages.