Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing controversy over Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathaan”, a group of people gathered in front of the SP office here on Thursday to retaliate the alleged provocative slogans made against prophet Muhammad by some Bajrang Dal activists earlier in Indore. The group also blocked the road in front of the office of Dewas Superintendent of Police, Shiv Dayal Singh.

"The message to gather in front of SP's office was spread through a social media platform. After the word spread, hundreds of people gathered at the SP office after the evening prayer and started shouting provocative slogans. This protest continued for almost one hour," a police official said.

"Police forces including the in-charge of the city police station, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and Certified Safety Professional (CSP) reached the spot. Provocative slogans like “sar tan se juda” (beheading) – were raised during the protest by some 'jihadi elements'," sources said.

Also read: Protest erupts in Bihar's Bhagalpur over screening of 'Pathaan'

This development came hours after allegations of objectionable slogans being raised against Prophet Mohammad raised during a protest against the movie “Pathaan” by Bajrang Dal activists in Indore. The video of these protests is doing rounds on social media. Protests by right-wing organizations in different parts of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday led to the cancellation of some initial shows of the Shahrukh Khan-starrer movie. Protests went overboard after members of right-wing organizations allegedly raised derogatory slogans against Islamic Prophet Muhammad during the protest against the movie.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his film 'Pathaan' are facing backlash for allegedly depicting Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang'. Many right-wing leaders have been protesting against the film for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.