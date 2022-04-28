Shahdol: In an unfortunate turn of events, a car hit a tree and blew up. The car lost its control after a mouse hidden in the car suddenly appeared on the dashboard of the car in Shahdol. The accident took the life of Rudraksha Agarwal (9) on the spot and injured the remaining three passengers including the father who was driving the car, the mother, and a sibling.

The family of four was on their way from Chandia in Umaria to Manendragarh. The tragic accident took place near Higher Secondary School on NH-43. Meanwhile, all the injured are being treated at Shahdol District Hospital.

