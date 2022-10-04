Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors were baffled after finding a whole glass inside the stomach of an elderly man. The patient, who was taken to a hospital by the villagers, claimed that he was beaten up by some people after stripping him naked. He was forced to sit on a glass and it went to the stomach through the anus.

Upon being admitted to the hospital with severe abdominal pain, the old man underwent an X-ray when the doctors spotted what was wrong. The patient claimed, "When I went to Amavata village four months ago, Radhe Shyam's family beat me up and made me to sit on a glass." He said that he did not report this incident out of embarrassment.

Four months passed and the victim did not tell about this incident to anyone until one day due to excruciating pain, he told villagers, who then brought him to the hospital. A police officer present at the hospital said, "We recorded the victim's statement and investigating the incident."