Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday that alleged objectionable content being taught in some madrassas in the state will be scrutinised. The issue of objectionable content being taught in some madrassas has been brought to his notice, Mishra told reporters while replying to a question.

"I have just seen it (the alleged objectionable content) at a cursory glance...We will ask the district collector to get such study material of madrassas scrutinised from the education department to avoid such unpleasant situations," Mishra said. However, he didn't specify, which madrassas he was talking about. Some sections have raised questions over certain content being taught in madrassas at a few places in the state.

Meanwhile, the Congress in Madhya Pradesh has promised that if it is voted to power in the state Assembly polls next year, it would reintroduce the farm loan waiver scheme that it had brought after forming a government in 2018. The party's state unit president and former chief minister Kamal Nath made this announcement on Saturday when he also said that the farm loan of every farmer in the state would have been cleared by now if his government was at the helm.

Ahead of the last Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had promised to implement a farm loan waiver scheme in the state if the party came to power. The party delivered on its promise as Kamal Nath signed the file for waiving loans of up to Rs 2 lakh soon after taking oath as the chief minister in December 2018. It is widely believed that the grand old party's promise of a farm loan waiver was one of the major factors behind its victory.

Sharing the order of the loan waiver scheme issued on December 17, 2018, the day he took oath as Madhya Pradesh CM, Nath said in a tweet, "On this day, the order for loan waiver of the farmers of the state was issued. Had the democratically elected Congress government been in power now, the loan of each and every farmer of the state would have been waived by now?" Nath assured that the loan of farmers would be waived if Congress returns to power in the state. "There is nothing to worry about. As soon as the Congress government is formed next year, this order will be issued again and the loan of each and every farmer brother will be waived," he said in another tweet.