Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the Hijab ban controversy, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that it is not right to link the religious symbols with the school uniforms and students should adhere to the prescribed uniforms.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal on Saturday after returning from the Panchkalyanak festival in Kundalpur of Damoh, Goyal said that although it is a religious matter, students should adhere to the uniform prescribed the school.

"I will not comment on this subject. But, the court has found in the preliminary investigation that instead of religious symbols, one should go to school in the prescribed uniform. As the court will decide, so will the system," Goyal said.

Goyal further said that the court will give its verdict on the issue, after that we will make such arrangements. There should be no politics on this subject.

Targeting the opposition, he said that the matter is in the court and the opposition is trying to fuel the issue.

The Karnataka hijab row has snowballed into a major controversy. While the High Court is hearing a batch of petitions against the state's anti-Hijab diktat, schools and colleges are barring entry to students in hijab. For now, the court has given an interim order that no religious symbols are allowed for the students in schools and colleges until the final order. The issue started last month when a pre-University college in Udupi asked students to remove their hijab.