Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to impose night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am.

Madhya Pradesh government issued a statement that both doses of the vaccine are necessary for those who want to celebrate the New Year. This announcement came after 14 overseas travellers were tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in Indore in past one month.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang says that this rule will be followed in gyms and other places as well. According to the instructions, all students coming to engineering and medical colleges must also get both doses.

With 30 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,581 on Thursday, while the recovery count increased to 7,82,859 after 19 patients were discharged from hospitals, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,531 as no fatality was reported during the day, the official said. There are now 191 active coronavirus cases in the state, he said.

Of 3,300 persons who flew to Indore from foreign countries via different airports in the country in the last month, 2,100 were screened, said Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr B S Saitya.

Fourteen of them tested positive for the viral infection, and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to ascertain if they have contracted Omicron variant, he added.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh reports two suspected cases of Omicron, samples sent for genome sequencing