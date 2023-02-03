New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday filed the second supplementary charge sheet against three suspected Bangladeshi terrorists of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB), who entered India to "further violent terror activities" of the proscribed organisation, police said. The Special Task Force of Madhya Pradesh arrested 10 illegal immigrants in March last year, after this, the NIA took over the investigation on April 5, 2022, they said.

The agency said that the investigation showed that charge-sheeted accused Hamidulla alias Mufakir alias Raju Gazi nee Chamed Ali Miya, Mohd Shahadat Hussain aka Abidulla, Hafijul Haque alias Obaidulla and Talha Talukder Faruq were active Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) cadre, who illegally entered India in conspiracy with their other associates to influence, radicalise and motivate Indian Muslims to prepare for violent jihad.

In the charge sheet, the NIA said that the accused also provoked impressionable Muslim youth to launch violent jihad in India to establish Islamic law in India, the NIA said in a statement. Under the IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, forgery and others, NIA charge-sheeted the accused. Currently, the investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, the NIA filed a charge sheet against 14 people in a case pertaining to the clash between members of two communities in West Bengal last year, an official said. Under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Explosive Substances Act, the charge sheet was filed in a special NIA court in Kolkata. Initially, the case was registered at Ekbalpur Police Station and was re-registered by the NIA eight days later.