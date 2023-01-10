Chhatarpur: A Muslim woman in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district was ostracised by her community as she was running a cow shelter. Marjeena Bano was not being invited to any social events, including marriages and other functions. Bano runs a cow shelter, 'Nandi Gram', in which she serves 18 cattle including cows, bulls and calves.

She has made a cow shelter for them and kept the cattle away from cold. She runs the cow shelter with the financial support of some people and her personal expenses. Bano said, "Four years ago I fed a cow, after which this she has been continuing the service till now. I had served the stray cows during the first lockdown and now it has been included in my daily routine. My daughter, Jainam Khan also helps me in this work."

Also read: Study reveals why humans get infected with rodent-borne diseases

Earlier, Ali Hasnain Abidi of Lucknow had saved 6,000 animals and his entire house was dedicated to the protection of animals. The house of Abidi had become a hub of animals, birds, and snakes. Interestingly, Abidi has an in-depth study of the movements of each animal, which is why they are provided with a natural environment. His whole family lived among these animals. His daughter Fatima said that she has lived among these animals since her childhood.