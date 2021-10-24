Khandwa: Ahead of Madhya Pradesh by-polls Congress National general secretary and Madhya Pradesh party in-charge Mukul Wasnik lashed out at BJP led central government and blamed them for the exodus of migrants and martyrdom of soldiers along with violence in Kashmir.

The Madhya Pradesh party in-charge lashed out at Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his public address at Khandwa on Sunday.

Speaking to taking to ETV Bharat Mukul Wasnik said, "In Jammu and Kashmir, people have been killed selectively, people are migrating, army personnel are being killed in terrorist violence. Instead of expressing condolences to them, Modi ji does not even bother to talk about them in his speeches. Amit Shah has suddenly remembered Jammu after many months of abrogation of Article 370. Kashmir is an inseparable part of India, but BJP has broken it into pieces. There will be a chance to reconsider the decision once Congress comes into power,"

Speaking about the celebration of 100 crore doses of vaccines across the nation recently, Mukul said, "recently a BJP minister had stated that the price of fuel has gone up due to free distribution of vaccines. While on the other hand, BJP leaders are thanking Modi ji for distributing free vaccines. If Modi ji is taking credit for getting people vaccinated, then when people were dying due to lack of oxygen and people were not getting Remdesivir and the bodies of the Covid victims were floating in river, but he didn't take responsibility for such woes,"

Referring to the situation in Madhya Pradesh, Mukul Wasnik said, "The law and order situation in the state is pathetic. Things have become very expensive. People are upset due to the spike in the cost of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, cooking oil. It seems that the Modi government at the Centre and the Shivraj Singh government in the state have left people to their fate. Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government has become an encroachment government."

Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik said that Congress is all set to win the by-polls.

