Sagar (MP): Dog owners in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city will soon be taxed, a first in the state, after over 40 councillors unanimously decided to do so for the "security and cleanliness" of the city residents. Once framed by the Sagar Municipal Corporation, in consultation with legal experts, the new law will come into effect as early as April this year.

Sagar Municipal Corporation Chairman Vrindavan Ahirwar backed the decision claiming "the rise in stray dog menace" in the city. "The decision was taken in the wake of city's growing stray dog problem, particularly the dirtying of public places by canine droppings. All municipal wards in Sagar have unanimously agreed to stringent dog registration, immunisation and a tax on people, who own pet dogs."

Ahead of the new law, a survey will be conducted in the city and all those people, who keep dogs at their homes will be listed. After that, the rate of tax and the fine amount for open defecation of pets will also be fixed, which will be applicable most probably from April 1, 2023. However, the dog owners are not happy with the decision and called the tax collection an "absurd" decision. While others said they don’t mind paying a tax if the administration uses the money to create special facilities for dogs. They say the Municipal Corporation should provide a separate space to take the dogs for a walk.