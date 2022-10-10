Satna: A woman was on Saturday allegedly beaten up half-naked by a man, who was sent to jail after being caught during a burglary attempt in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, the woman alleged. As per the woman, the accused Rishiraj, along with his accomplices barged into the woman's house under the jurisdiction of the Maihar police station in an attempt to rob the house.

The couple woke up by the noise and foiled the bid. While three of the four burglars managed to run away, Rishiraj was caught by the couple and handed over to the police. Rishiraj, who was recently released from jail, barged into the house of the woman, along with his accomplices on Saturday night and beat her up, the woman alleged.

She further alleged that the accused dragged her out of the house and assaulted her. She said that no one came forward to save her except a local, who informed the police, and on receiving information police rushed to the spot and saved her. The woman was taken to the district hospital late in the night, where she is undergoing treatment. A team of police are camping in the village to prevent any untoward incident and further investigation is going on. Police station in-charge Santosh Tiwari said they have taken some people into custody, but they are denying the allegation of moving the woman naked.