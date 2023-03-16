Indore: A villager died while five policemen of Badgonanda police station were injured in clashes and stone peltings that followed the mysterious death of a woman on Wednesday, officials said. Officials said the young woman from Mandleshwar in Badgonda police station area of Indore, who was preparing for Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission examination, died under suspicious circumstances when she was with a young man.

As soon as the local police handed over the body to the bereaved family after postmortem, the agitated villagers started pelting stones at the police triggering a clash with the police. In the ensuing melee, a villager was killed and five policemen including the Station House officer (SHO) of Badgonanda police station were injured.

As the situation escalated, police resorted to teargas shelling in a bid to disperse the mobs and to prevent further escalation of any law and order situation. A senior police official who is privy to the investigation said the villagers created a ruckus at the police station late at night over the woman's mysterious death.

They began pelting stones at the policemen present at the station. Station in-charge BL Thakur suffered grievous injuries and he has bee admitted to a hospital for treatment. Also a villager died in the clash, the official said. He said additional police force arrived from other police stations including Indore was rushed to the spot to control the mob.

We had to resort to lathi charging. We also used tear gas shells in our bid to disperse the mob from the police station, the police official said. Meanwhile, the locals alleged that the woman who died under mysterious circumstances was killed by a local man identified as Yadunandan Patidar, who was living with her and gang-raped her along with his accomplices. Police have taken Yadunandan Patidar into custody and started investigating the matter.

The woman is said to be of Mandleshwar, who was preparing for MPPSC. Rural SP Bhagwant Singh Virde confirmed the death of a villager. Virde said that the police have launched a probe into the incident.