Vidisha: Breaking all previous records, Anil Yadav, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, on Sunday became the youngest Sarpanch in the country. With the ECI-regulated minimum age for the post of Sarpanch being 21 years, Yadav had filed his nomination at the young age of 21 years and six days. In the elections, he defeated Vivek Sharma, BJP leader and nephew of veteran Bhopal MLA Rameshwar Sharma, by 12 votes .

"I express my gratitude to all the people and the SDM," Yadav said. The Sub Divisional Magistrate, meanwhile, verified the accolade for the BJP youth leader. "The minimum age to become a Sarpanch is 21 years, and the youth who was elected from the Sarekho Gram Panchayat, Anil Yadav, aged 21 years and 6 days, is our youngest sarpanch" SDM Praveen Prajapati said.