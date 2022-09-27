Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were allegedly molested in a hotel room in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. The accused waiter, identified as Baliram Patil (22), allegedly entered the women's room through a window on Sunday night. The women from Bhopal, working in a non-governmental organization, were on an official visit to Khandwa.

The women were fast asleep when the incident took place. They woke up in the middle of the night only to find the accused sleeping on their bed. As soon as one of the women switched on the lights, the waiter ran away. This incident took place in Hotel Ranjit in the Civil Line police station area of the city.

After the complaint of the girls, the police summoned the hotel owner and the staff. According to reports, the staffers were lined up on the ground floor of the hotel and the women identified the accused. The accused was arrested under Section 354, 458 of IPC for molestation and trespassing.