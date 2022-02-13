Under-construction tunnel in MP caves in; 6 labourers rescued, 3 still trapped
Under-construction tunnel in MP caves in; 6 labourers rescued, 3 still trapped
Bhopal: Three laborers went missing while six were rescued after an under-construction tunnel caved in on Saturday night in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Sunday. They also said that contact has been established with two of the trapped workers while they are trying to reach the third.
-
मौके पर जिला प्रशासन की टीम है और SDRF की टीम भी सहायता के लिए घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना हो चुकी है।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 12, 2022
मैं सतत प्रशासन के संपर्क में हूं। ईश्वर से सबके सकुशल होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं।
As per officials, the mishap took place last night when the 70 feet deep tunnel, part of the Bargi underground canal along the National Highway No. 30 suddenly sank in thereby trapping at least nine laborers working at the site. Soon after the accident, the local civil and police authorities, including Superintendent of Police Sunil Jain and a team of the state disaster response force SDERF besides the construction company officials started a rescue operation and were able to rescue six of the trapped laborers while three were still missing when reports last came in. District Collector Priyank Mishra informed that 2 workers are being talked to, and the third is also being contacted.
-
मजदूरों को निकालने रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन लगातार जारी है— Collector Katni (@CollectorKatni) February 13, 2022
-
कलेक्टर @PriyankM_IAS ने बताया अभी टनल में अंदर फंसे 2 लोगों से बात हो पा रही है, 2 अन्य से भी संपर्क बनाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है
-
एनडीआरएफ की टीम भी जल्द पहुच रही है
-#JansamparkKatni@JansamparkMP@mohdept pic.twitter.com/5iJkiPCGCV
The condition of those evacuated is being reported out of danger with one person having suffered a leg fracture in the mishap. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed sorrow over the accident. "I am in touch with the administration, I pray to God that everyone is safe,” Chouhan wrote in a tweet.
-
स्लीमनाबाद के पास हुए टनल हादसे के दौरान फंसे छटवें मजदूर मोतीलाल कोल को भी अभी - अभी रेस्क्यू में जुटी टीम ने सकुशल बाहर निकाल लिया है। शेष मजदूरों को भी सुरक्षित निकालने के प्रयास जारी हैं। - कलेक्टर @PriyankM_IAS— Collector Katni (@CollectorKatni) February 13, 2022
-#JansamparkKatni
-@JansamparkMP @mohdept @nvdamp pic.twitter.com/8eL1o2JhF6
Also read: Chamoli disaster: One more body recovered from Tapovan tunnel