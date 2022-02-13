Bhopal: Three laborers went missing while six were rescued after an under-construction tunnel caved in on Saturday night in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Sunday. They also said that contact has been established with two of the trapped workers while they are trying to reach the third.

As per officials, the mishap took place last night when the 70 feet deep tunnel, part of the Bargi underground canal along the National Highway No. 30 suddenly sank in thereby trapping at least nine laborers working at the site. Soon after the accident, the local civil and police authorities, including Superintendent of Police Sunil Jain and a team of the state disaster response force SDERF besides the construction company officials started a rescue operation and were able to rescue six of the trapped laborers while three were still missing when reports last came in. District Collector Priyank Mishra informed that 2 workers are being talked to, and the third is also being contacted.

The condition of those evacuated is being reported out of danger with one person having suffered a leg fracture in the mishap. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed sorrow over the accident. "I am in touch with the administration, I pray to God that everyone is safe,” Chouhan wrote in a tweet.

The 11.95 km Sleemanabad tunnel is being constructed at a cost of Rs 799 crore and is targeted to be completed by June 2023. The contract for the 11.95 km long Sleemanabad tunnel of the Bargi bypass project was signed in March 2008. It was supposed to be completed in a period of 40 months by July 2011, but despite four-time extensions, the work has not been completed to date.The tunnel will provide an irrigation facility in 60,000 areas of ​​Jabalpur district, 21, 000 823 hectares of Katni district, and 1.59 lakh hectares of ​​Satna district. It is being executed by M/s Patel - SEW (Joint Venture) Hyderabad.

Also read: Chamoli disaster: One more body recovered from Tapovan tunnel